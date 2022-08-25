Woman arrested in fatal Barrow County hit-and-run

Deputies said after reviewing footage they were able to find the car's tag number.

BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — A woman was arrested on Wednesday by Barrow County deputies in connection to a fatal hit-and-run earlier this month.

Demetric Monique Jones, who is from Monroe and is 36 years old, was arrested at her home, taken to the Barrow County Detention Center, and accused of hit and run and leaving the scene of an accident resulting in injuries or death.

"A lot of time and effort went into solving this case and I am thankful to all the officers who worked so tirelessly to bring this suspect to justice,” Barrow County Sheriff Jud said in a news release.

Around 6:55 a.m. on Aug. 21, Barrow County Sheriff's Office was told a man was lying in the street at an area on Highway 211 NW and Mayfair Way. Deputies said they found Paul Duncan, 52 years old, dead and "car parts scattered along the road."