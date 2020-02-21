ATHENS, Ga. — Athens-Clarke County Police arrested a man in connection with a shooting where two people were hurt.

Police took 29-year-old Calvin Louis Brown to the Clarke County Jail.

The officer said they were called to a home along the 1400 block of Highway 29 North on Thursday. A 60-year-old woman was shot multiple times and a 64-year-old man was shot once. Both victims were taken to the hospital, but the man has not been released yet.

Brown was taken into custody at his home on Rolling Drive. He's charged with two counts of aggravated assault and one count of aggravated battery.

Calvin Brown

Athens-Clarke County Police

As the investigation continues, Brown may face additional charges, police said.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact Detective Carroll at 762-400-7098 or Michael.Carroll@accgov.com.

Crime Stoppers is also offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to a conviction in this incident. Call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 706-705-4775.

