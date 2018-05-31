ATLANTA -- A carjacking and pursuit ended with two in custody and three more on the run early Thursday morning.

According to Captain Andrew Senzer with Atlanta Police, a Lyft driver had been dropping off a female client at an apartment complex located on the 800 block of Glenwood Avenue, SE at 1:30 a.m.

The driver had gotten out of his car to ensure that his client made it to her apartment safely. When he returned to his car, he saw a group five people approach him.

One of the individuals then took out a gun and demanded his car keys and wallet. The five suspects then got into the victim's vehicle and fled the scene.

Not long after, Atlanta Police saw the stolen vehicle traveling southbound on Moreland and followed the suspects into the Thomasville apartment complex where officers arrested two of the suspects, which included the gunman.

Police are still searching for the other three suspects.

“It’s a very dangerous situation holding somebody at gunpoint, demanding their belongings. Any robbery, any time somebody points a weapon at somebody you’re going to assume that the other individuals involved are also armed, that’s how we have to treat this,” said Captain Senzer.

The victim was unharmed but Captain Senzer commended him for attempting to do a good deed, “The driver was unharmed, very fortunately. He didn’t have to stick around, he was actually doing a good deed, got out of his car, make sure that the woman made it safely into the apartment complex and unfortunately his good deed didn’t go unpunished.”

No descriptions of the remaining suspects was released.

“We got two dangerous people in custody so, outstanding job by our Atlanta Police officers.”

