Person in critical condition after hit and run in Buckhead

It happened early Sunday morning.

ATLANTA — A person was in critical condition early Sunday morning after being struck in a hit-and-run in Buckhead.

The incident happened just before 3 a.m. at the intersection of Peachtree Rd. and Pharr Rd., according to Atlanta Police.

When officers arrived on scene they "located an adult male with injuries consistent with being struck by a vehicle," a release said.

"He was transported to the hospital in critical condition," the department said. "The Accident Investigation unit responded to the location and are working to determine the circumstance surrounding the incident."