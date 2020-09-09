Police say pedestrian killed by hit-and-run driver

Atlanta Police are investigating the incident on Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway, N.W.

ATLANTA — A pedestrian is dead after they were hit and killed by a hit-and-run driver Wednesday evening.

The deadly crash happened in northwest Atlanta, according to Atlanta police.

Officer TaSheena Brown told 11Alive News they received a report of a person struck by a vehicle in the 2500 block of Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway. She said the vehicle left the scene after the accident.

Brown said the pedestrian died at the location of the incident.

No other information, including a possible description of the car, was available.