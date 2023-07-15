Person dies after being struck by car in Gwinnett County, driver leaves scene: Police

This is a developing story.

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — A hit-and-run left one person dead along a busy Gwinnett County road Friday night, police said.

Gwinnett County Police said the person was struck and killed by a vehicle near 2327 Buford Drive in Lawrenceville. The driver kept on going, according to police.

Buford Drive is a busy four lane road that runs from downtown Lawrenceville to Sugar Hill before turning into Cumming Highway.

It's unsure at this time how the person was hit by the car.

