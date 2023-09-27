Hogansville child hurt after shots fired near playground, police say

The child was conscious and had "superficial injuries to her arm, stomach and leg," police said.

HOGANSVILLE, Ga. — A child was taken to a hospital Tuesday after gunfire went off near a Hogansville playground, police say.

Hogansville Police were called to Jennings Home Apartments at 403 West Boyd Road just before 10 p.m. on Sept. 26 "in reference to gunshots in the area."

When police arrived, they found a "juvenile victim" on the playground of the apartment complex. The child was conscious and had "superficial injuries to her arm, stomach and leg," police said. She was taken to West Georgia Medical Center to have her injuries treated.

11Alive has reached out to the police department to learn about the child's condition and if officers have any other details about this case.

Police are still investigating the incident.