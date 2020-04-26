HOGANSVILLE, Ga. — State agents have been requested to investigate a shooting in west Georgia.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation reports that their agents are headed to Hogansville to investigate an officer-involved shooting. GBI spokesperson Nelly Miles said this is the 34th officer-involved shooting the agency has investigated since the start of 2020.

It's also the second on Saturday alone with another reported elsewhere in the state - Wheeler County.

As for the Hogansville incident, authorities haven't released what agency the officer works for or any details regarding possible injuries of that officer or the other party.

Hogansville is a city of about 3,000 residents in Troup County about 50 miles southwest of Atlanta.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as they become available.

MORE HEADLINES

Airplane makes rough landing in Gwinnett County after landing gear collapses

Authorities search for missing person near Lake Allatoona

Worldwide death toll from coronavirus surpasses 200,000

Coronavirus in Georgia | There are 23,216 confirmed cases; 907 deaths

Police make arrest in Sandy Springs hit-and-run death of bicyclist