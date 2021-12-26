x
Crime

1 killed on Christmas Day in Atlanta Grove Park neighborhood shooting

"At this time it appears the shooting was an acquaintance-related incident," APD wrote in a press release.

ATLANTA — A man is dead after a shooting Christmas night at a home in Atlanta's Grove Park neighborhood, Atlanta Police said.

According to APD, the shooting happened at a home at the 800 block of Hollywood Road shortly after 10 p.m. 

When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot several times. He was unresponsive and pronounced dead by EMS on scene, APD said. 

APD's homicide detectives are still working to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting. 

This is a developing story, we'll continue to update as we learn more. 

