1 killed on Christmas Day in Atlanta Grove Park neighborhood shooting

ATLANTA — A man is dead after a shooting Christmas night at a home in Atlanta's Grove Park neighborhood, Atlanta Police said.
According to APD, the shooting happened at a home at the 800 block of Hollywood Road shortly after 10 p.m.
When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot several times. He was unresponsive and pronounced dead by EMS on scene, APD said.
"At this time it appears the shooting was an acquaintance-related incident," APD wrote in a press release.
APD's homicide detectives are still working to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting.
This is a developing story, we'll continue to update as we learn more.