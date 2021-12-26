1 killed on Christmas Day in Atlanta Grove Park neighborhood shooting

"At this time it appears the shooting was an acquaintance-related incident," APD wrote in a press release.

ATLANTA — A man is dead after a shooting Christmas night at a home in Atlanta's Grove Park neighborhood, Atlanta Police said.

According to APD, the shooting happened at a home at the 800 block of Hollywood Road shortly after 10 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot several times. He was unresponsive and pronounced dead by EMS on scene, APD said.

"At this time it appears the shooting was an acquaintance-related incident," APD wrote in a press release.

APD's homicide detectives are still working to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting.