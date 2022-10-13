Homicide investigation underway at Conley townhome complex, Clayton County Police say

CONLEY, Ga. — One person is dead and a homicide investigation is underway at a townhome complex in Conley Thursday, Clayton County Police said.
Detectives are investigating after a shooting at the Lexington Square Townhomes at the 1600-block of Conley Road.
Authorities said details are very limited at this time.
11Alive's Cody Alcorn is at the scene and reported that crime scene investigators and detectives recently entered the home. He is working to find out more about what happened. Crime scene tape was also put up across the parking lot.
This is the third homicide in Clayton County this week. On Monday, two people were shot and killed at a Jonesboro townhome complex, according to Clayton County Police.
This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.
Also download the 11Alive News app and sign up to receive alerts for the latest on this story and other breaking news in Atlanta and north Georgia.