Homicide investigation underway at Conley townhome complex, Clayton County Police say

CONLEY, Ga. — One person is dead and a homicide investigation is underway at a townhome complex in Conley Thursday, Clayton County Police said.

Detectives are investigating after a shooting at the Lexington Square Townhomes at the 1600-block of Conley Road.

Authorities said details are very limited at this time.

11Alive's Cody Alcorn is at the scene and reported that crime scene investigators and detectives recently entered the home. He is working to find out more about what happened. Crime scene tape was also put up across the parking lot.

HOMICIDE | Conley,GA. @ClaytonCountyPD on scene at Lexington Square Townhomes investigating a deadly shooting. Crime scene tape is up across parking lot. CSI and homicide detectives on scene. @11AliveNews pic.twitter.com/7cB1s0TjEi — Cody Alcorn (@CodyAlcorn) October 13, 2022

This is the third homicide in Clayton County this week. On Monday, two people were shot and killed at a Jonesboro townhome complex, according to Clayton County Police.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.