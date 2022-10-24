x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Atlanta Police ask public for help identifying man in connection to attempted home burglary

The man, pictured below, is accused of kicking in the front door of a home on Kirkwood Road on Sept. 24.

More Videos

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are asking the public for help identifying a man accused in an attempted home burglary.

According to APD, the man, pictured below, is accused of kicking in the front door of a home on Kirkwood Road on Sept. 24. Video shows the man walking onto the porch and approaching the home.

Credit: WXIA

The homeowner told police that the man had been on the property before on another date – looking through their windows.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line or at 404-577-TIPS (8477).

   

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out