Atlanta Police ask public for help identifying man in connection to attempted home burglary

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are asking the public for help identifying a man accused in an attempted home burglary.

According to APD, the man, pictured below, is accused of kicking in the front door of a home on Kirkwood Road on Sept. 24. Video shows the man walking onto the porch and approaching the home.

The homeowner told police that the man had been on the property before on another date – looking through their windows.