Police identify man found dead outside metro Atlanta hardware store

No details on a cause of death have been released

GRIFFIN, Ga. — Police are still working to identify the cause of death of a man found dead in a Home Depot parking lot on Saturday.

Griffin Police said that they arrived at the hardware store at 1435 Highway 16 West where they found a man, later identified as 55-year-old James Elliot Smith of Milner. Police said he was inside his vehicle at the location when he was found.

At this point, police haven't released any details on a cause of death and said that it is undetermined at this point. Pending autopsy results may provide additional clues as to what happened and police said they will release more details at a later date.