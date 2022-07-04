Resident shot in Sandy Springs during home invasion, police say

Police said it happened around 2 a.m. on July 4.

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — A person was shot during a home invasion in Sandy Springs early Monday morning, according to the police department.

Sandy Springs Police said it happened around 2 a.m. at a home on Parkside Place. A person was shot while several people were breaking into their home, the police department said.

The resident is in the hospital recovering and is stable, according to Sandy Springs Police.

The police department said they are still early in the investigation and are working to "develop the suspects and the motive."

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.