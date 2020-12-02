COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — Surveillance video shows the moments before and after a home invasion in Coweta County where a teenager was killed Tuesday night.

According to the sheriff's office, they were called to Bethlehem Church Road just before 9:30 p.m. after a 14-year-old girl was shot in the back. The victim was taken to the hospital where she died.

Now investigators are focusing on a key piece of evidence to find the suspects - surveillance that shows the suspects arriving and leaving the home.

In the video a car pulls into the driver way of the home in Grantville around 9 p.m. Multiple people can be seen getting out of the light-colored car.

Nearly two minutes go by and you see them running back towards the car. You can also see some firing at least two shots as they get into the car. One of them is carrying what appears to be a bag.

Authorities said said it was sometime during the home invasion when the teen was shot.

Coweta County authorities said this was a targeted attack.

"Just screaming out demands, more toward the male subject of the house," said James Yarbrough of the Coweta County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities said he had some sort of relationship with the teens mother who had just moved into the home a week ago from Macon with her daughter.

"We are very heartbroken in reference to the 14-year-old victim, just beginning her life, and everything is thrown away," Yarbrough said. "The family is in our prayers."

Authorities have not released the name of the teenage victim.

The sheriff's office did say the man who lives at the home is known to authorities, but they didn't elaborate how.

