Homeless man shot, killed by pellet gun, Atlanta Police say

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are asking for assistance in a case in which a homeless man died after being shot with a pellet gun by an unknown person.

This happened on Sept. 14 on Forsyth Street, not far from the MARTA Garnett Station, according to police. The victim was identified as 52-year-old Horace Meadows, a homeless man also known as Obie.

When officers arrived, they found Meadows shot in the chest. APD said he was found on the sidewalk by someone passing by.

The police department released photos of Meadows in a flyer requesting the public's assistance with the case and noting Crimestoppers is offering a $2,000 reward in the case.

Investigators determined someone shot Meadows with a pellet gun, resulting in his death.

Meadows would be taken to the hospital where he later died.

APD is requesting anyone with information to contact Detective C. Sendling at 404-546-2518 or Crimestoppers to submit an anonymous tip at 404-577-TIPS.

