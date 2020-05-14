Homeowner catches burglary suspect on video doorbell

According to Atlanta Police report, an officer responded to Sims Street around 11 a.m. back on May 1.

ATLANTA — Police are releasing doorbell video in hopes that it helps them catch a suspected burglar.

When the the officer got there, the woman told the officer she called police because she saw a man, who she believed previously broke into her home, back in the area. The woman told police she saw the man on a yellow bike.

She told police that her home had been broken into a few days before, and his face had been recorded on her doorbell camera. She didn't report the crime back then, because she said she "didn't think it was necessary," according to the report.

The report said there was no damage done to her property, though it lists several household goods - including a generator, compression tank and a bathroom toilet - were taken.

The video shows the suspect going in and out of the house several times with the items.

According to the report, the suspect is 6'1" tall, weighs 180 pounds with a beard and goes by the name "Eddie."

Anyone who has information is asked to contact police.