Homeowner shoots, kills intruder attacking him in Old Fourth Ward, police say

Police say the person killed in a shooting on Monday attacked a homeowner in Old Fourth Ward.

ATLANTA — Police say a Monday shooting in northeast Atlanta that left one person dead and another in the hospital happened during a home invasion.

According to a statement from the Atlanta Police Department, the intruder was shot dead after breaking into a house in Old Fourth Ward and attacking the homeowner.

Investigators say it happened not far from David T. Howard Middle School at 134 Howell Street NE on Monday around 1 p.m.

The intruder allegedly attacked the man who owns the home when they were confronted about breaking in, officials say. The man then shot the intruder and accidentally shot himself too.

Police say the homeowner was taken to the hospital after the incident and is expected to recover. The intruder, however, has died.

A spokesperson with Atlanta Public Schools said the exterior doors to the campus were locked, no students or staff were allowed outside during the investigation, and all after-school activities were canceled at the school. No students or staff had any reported injuries.