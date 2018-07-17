SUWANEE, Ga. -- A Gwinnett family is in shock after finding a friend who was renting their basement apartment dead in her bed. Now, they’re grieving as police continue to investigate.

“She was a great person” - the words of a distraught friend about the woman who was just found dead under suspicious circumstances. Gwinnett County police have been investigating all night and throughout the day.

And the family who lives in this house and rented to 63-year-old Dorothy Ann D’Anna for nearly 4 years still can’t believe what happened in their Lakeside home on Collins Port Cove.

D'Anna's landlords said she was not just a tenant and not just a friend. She was like family.

“She was a great person. She was really a great person,” landlord Michael Breeland said.

Breeland and his son, Corey are stunned.

Corey said he spoke with D’Anna on Friday but then, on Saturday, his mom Tina went downstairs twice to try to see her. Both times, a relative of D’Anna who often visited her would not let Tina inside, saying she was sleeping - through the day and into the evening.

“My wife was like, ‘Was she still sleeping?’ And he said that she’d had a rough week,” Michael said. “And my wife thought that was odd.”

Monday morning, Tina, worried about her tenant and close friend, let herself inside the apartment. There she saw D'Anna on her bed, motionless, underneath some blankets.

“There was a pillow mushed over her face. Looked like she’d been smothered,” Michael said.

Gwinnett County police searched the apartment into the evening for clues and evidence.

The Breelands are still unable to grasp the idea of anyone killing her.

“She was very sweet. Nice to talk to. Great to see,” Corey said. “Look down off the back deck and say hello to her each day.”

“She didn’t deserve this, that’s for sure,” Michael added. “Nobody does. But it’s just awful.”

Based on what the Breelands saw, they said they expected, from the beginning, this would be a homicide case.

At last check, police were still conducting a death investigation to determine how D'Anna died.

