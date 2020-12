Police investigated a homicide at Hometown Suites on Jimmy Carter Boulevard Sunday morning.

NORCROSS, Ga. — A body was discovered at a hotel in Norcross Sunday morning.

Gwinnett County Police say they received the call shortly before 8 A.M. that a man was found dead at the Hometown Suites on Jimmy Carter Boulevard at Peachtree Corners.

They are investigating the death as a homicide. No suspects have been arrested and no further information was given by investigators.