It happened early Tuesday morning.

ATLANTA — One person is dead following a shooting at an complex off Centennial Olympic Park Drive in northwest Atlanta.

Police said the person was taken to the hospital where he died.

Homicide detectives are on the scene of Centennial Place apartments near Hunnicutt Street going in and out of a unit on the third floor.

Police have not provided further details in regards to the shooter, a motive or the victim's identity.