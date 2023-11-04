APD investigating homicide at Fairburn Road apartment complex

This is at the City Park Apartments.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are on the scene of a homicide at an apartment complex on Fairburn Road Tuesday morning.

Right now, details are very limited.

We do know that, based off the address provided, this is the City Park Apartments.

In addition, the words "Get Well King" can be seen spray painted on the building police tapped off. However, it is not yet known if that is related to the homicide.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.