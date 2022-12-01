18-year-old charged with shooting death of teen near Gwinnett basketball court

The victim's body was found in the woodline near a basketball court back in October.

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. —

An 18-year-old has been arrested in connection to the killing of a 17-year-old in Lawrenceville back in October.

Gwinnett County Police said Shamuel Benjamin has been charged with felony murder, aggravated assault, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Back in October, a 17-year-old boy was found shot and killed near a subdivision's basketball court, according to Gwinnett Police. Authorities later identified the teen as Timothy Buchanan.

The neighborhood was not far from Grace New Hope Church in Lawrenceville.

On Thursday, police said they believe both individuals met to conduct a drug transaction.