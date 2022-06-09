Police: Photo released of suspect in Suwanee stabbing death

Matthew Jones, who was 44-years-old was found September 5 in the front yard of the Suwanee home where he lived with his parents.

Police in Gwinnett County are asking the public for help identifying a person they believe is connected to the stabbing death of a man in his parent's front yard earlier this month.

The person in the photo, according to the department, is "seen on camera walking towards and then away from the homicide scene" on Sept. 5. In the photo, the suspect is wearing:

A black hoodie with a reflective strip

Black pants

White shoes

A two-strap backpack

Matthew Jones, 44, was found stabbed to death in the front yard of his parent's home on Ridge Oak Drive, where he also lived. Officers responded around 10 a.m. on Sept. 5 to the crime scene.

Jones worked at a grocery store in Suwanee; his family said he enjoyed game nights with family, singing, reading scripture, golfing, cheering on the Atlanta Braves and Florida Gators and hiking in the mountains.

His parents were out of town when he was attacked. Jones' sister and her husband came to Suwanee as quickly as possible and met with officers outside the home as the investigation began.