Homicide investigation underway after man found dead in Peachtree Creek river, police say

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are now investigating a homicide after finding a man's body floating in the Peachtree Creek River.

Officers found the body on Sunday around 2:25 p.m. near 1101 Lakeshore Crossing NE. Atlanta Police officers initially said there were no obvious signs of trauma.

However, the Fulton County Medical Examiner's Office said the man had a gunshot wound and blunt force trauma after examining his body on Wednesday, which prompted the homicide investigation.

Medical examiners have not released the identity of the man.

Police are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the death to determine what happened.

