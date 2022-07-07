Update | Police release suspect vehicle in Douglasville homicide

Police are investigating the homicide by a Kroger.

DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. — A homicide investigation is underway in a shopping center parking lot in Douglasville. Officers said a 21-year-old man was found shot dead near a Kroger.

The investigation was launched Wednesday at the Douglasville Commons Shopping Center, at the corner of Hospital Drive and Fairburn Road. The shopping center features a variety of stores, including the popular grocery store.

Police, at this time, are still trying to track down a suspect and establish a motive. Investigators released a photo of a suspect vehicle on Thursday that they describe as a silver Toyota Camry. Investigators said it may have been damaged from gunshots.

"A large amount of suspected narcotics and cash" was also found in the area, authorities said in Thursday's update. At least two people ran from the area and one may have suffered a gunshot wound, according to investigators.

Police said they do not believe the victim had any ties to Douglas County, adding this is an isolated incident; however, those with any information are asked to call the Douglas County Police Department at 770-920-3010.

