Homicide investigation underway near Douglasville Kroger, police say

DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. — A homicide investigation in underway in a shopping center parking lot in Douglasville.
Police, at this time, are still trying to track down a suspect and establish a motive.
This all happened at the Douglasville Commons Shopping Center, at the corner of Hospital Drive and Fairburn Road.
The shopping center features a variety of stores, including a Kroger.
Police said this is an isolated incident; however, those with any information are asked to call the Douglas County Police Department.
This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.
