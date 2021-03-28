Homicide investigation underway in Gwinnett neighborhood

This is a developing story

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett Police reported the possibility of two dead as they began a homicide investigation outside of Lawrenceville on Sunday evening.

Detective Michael Truesdell said that officers were called to the 600 block of Oxford Hall Drive, a residential area off of Five Forks Trickum Road SW and not far from Sugarloaf Parkway.

Neither the details on the deaths nor any identifying information regarding the victims has been released. Police also haven't revealed any possible motive as the investigation remains in the very early stages.