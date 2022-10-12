Homicide investigation underway at Buckhead home, Atlanta Police say

ATLANTA — A homicide investigation is currently underway at a home in a Buckhead neighborhood, Atlanta Police said.
APD said the murder occurred at a residence in Paces West neighborhood in northwest Atlanta. The scene is still active at this time as homicide investigators are on the scene.
The neighborhood is roughly only a mile away from the Georgia Governor's Mansion in Atlanta's Buckhead district.
