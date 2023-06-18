Homicide investigation underway in Lawrenceville neighborhood, police say

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — A second homicide investigation is underway in Gwinnett County after police said they found one person dead in a Lawrenceville neighborhood.
Gwinnett County Police said this investigation is unrelated to the homicide investigation that escalated into a SWAT standoff at a home in Grayson Sunday afternoon.
The person was found dead in the Brook Lea Cove neighborhood, police said. Police did not say how the person was killed or if there are any suspects in custody.
11Alive is working to gather more information surrounding the homicide.
