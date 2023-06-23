Suspect in custody after teen found dead in parking lot of Spalding County church, sheriff says

Deputies got a call for a person shot at Sunnyside Baptist Church just around 2:40 a.m. When they arrived, they found 18-year-old Dallas Johnson shot to death.

SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — A suspect is in custody after a teen was found dead in the parking lot of a Spalding County church early Friday morning, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies got a call for a person shot at Sunnyside Baptist Church around 2:40 a.m. When they arrived, they found 18-year-old Dallas Johnson shot to death.

"Deputies immediately secured the scene and began searching for witnesses," said Spalding County Sheriff Darrell Dix.

Multiple agencies are looking into the circumstances surrounding Johnson's death, added Dix.

There is no threat to the public at this time, according to the sheriff. The investigation is ongoing. No other details have been released.

