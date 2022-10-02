Homicide investigation underway in Lawrenceville neighborhood, Gwinnett Police say

This is a developing story.

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — A homicide investigation is underway Sunday evening in a Lawrenceville neighborhood, according to Gwinnett Police.

Gwinnett Police said its homicide unit is responding after a person was killed in a neighborhood on Mariray Ct SE. The neighborhood is not far from Grace New Hope Church in Lawrenceville.

Gwinnett Police said details are very limited at this time. Authorities have not yet released the age of the victim.

