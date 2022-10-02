x
Crime

Homicide investigation underway in Lawrenceville neighborhood, Gwinnett Police say

This is a developing story.
Credit: WXIA

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — A homicide investigation is underway Sunday evening in a Lawrenceville neighborhood, according to Gwinnett Police.

Gwinnett Police said its homicide unit is responding after a person was killed in a neighborhood on Mariray Ct SE. The neighborhood is not far from Grace New Hope Church in Lawrenceville. 

Gwinnett Police said details are very limited at this time. Authorities have not yet released the age of the victim. 

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.

