1 shot dead at Norcross apartment complex, Gwinnett police say

NORCROSS, Ga. — Gwinnett Police are investigating a homicide that happened early Sunday morning in Norcross, they said.

The call came in at around 5:30 a.m. to reports of a person shot at an apartment complex off Seasons Parkway.

They said a Black man was found with at least one gunshot wound in front of the 1000 building. He was transported to a hospital where he later died.

"At this time, investigators are exploring all motives," police said in a statement.

They do not have a suspect in custody, but are hoping witnesses come forward or neighbors will provide doorbell camera videos.

The identity of the man killed is being withheld until next of kin is notified.

If anyone has any information to share in this case, contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS.