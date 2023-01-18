Police responding to hostage situation at Atlanta apartment complex

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are responding to a hostage situation at the Landing Square Apartments on Greenbriar Parkway Wednesday morning.
Officers say the situation stemmed from a "domestic dispute," adding that the suspect is the boyfriend of the victim.
Police say the two had been arguing when the victim called police, saying she "fears for her life."
At this time, APD says they are not sure if there are any weapons inside the apartment.
This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.
