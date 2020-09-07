x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (0) »

Atlanta's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Atlanta, Georgia | 11alive.com

crime

Alleged hostage situation in South Fulton ends with victims released, suspect in custody

Here is what we know.
Credit: WXIA

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — South Fulton Police said a suspect in an alleged hostage situation is now in custody after surrendering without incident.

Officers tell 11Alive they were called to Hania Drive to respond. The victims were released shortly after police arrived to the scene.

However, the suspect did not surrender immediately. Police said the person barricaded themselves inside of the house, and they started negotiations.

Eventually, the suspect surrendered.

Police haven't provided any other details about the situation. 11Alive will update the story when we receive more information.

OTHER HEADLINES

The Varsity temporarily closes after employee tests positive for COVID-19

Ex-Gwinnett County high school swim coach arrested on charges of sexual battery against a child under 16

4 killed in wreck on I-75 south in Henry County

Coronavirus in Georgia | The latest stats and averages for July 9