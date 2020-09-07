Alleged hostage situation in South Fulton ends with victims released, suspect in custody

Here is what we know.

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — South Fulton Police said a suspect in an alleged hostage situation is now in custody after surrendering without incident.

Officers tell 11Alive they were called to Hania Drive to respond. The victims were released shortly after police arrived to the scene.

However, the suspect did not surrender immediately. Police said the person barricaded themselves inside of the house, and they started negotiations.

Eventually, the suspect surrendered.

Police haven't provided any other details about the situation. 11Alive will update the story when we receive more information.