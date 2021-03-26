“This young child is not going to have a chance to attend graduation, not going to have a chance to go to school and color with her friends,” said Coleman.

HOUMA, La. — Houma Police believe a young girl’s death is all because of a dispute between two men, and the man police are looking for is no stranger to law enforcement.

She wasn’t the intended target, but Monday night 8-year-old Treyce Bryant was killed when police say 23-year-old Davonta Verret started shooting at the car she was riding in, driven by her mom.

“She just was an innocent person at the wrong place at the wrong time,” said police chief Dana Coleman.

It happened on Main Street. A friend of Bryant’s mom was also a passenger in the car and police said he was the target. Chief Coleman said an ongoing feud between that friend and Verret, put an innocent life in the way of a bullet.

“There are so many things in life that were just taken away from her and her family as a result of two adults having a disagreement and not being able to settle their disagreement by having conversation,” said Coleman.

Chief Coleman said Verret is a man with a violent past and considered armed and dangerous. Coleman said he was even arrested for murder before.

According to a 2015 article from Houma Today, he was accused of killing a man during a dice game at a trailer park. Chief Coleman thought he was still in jail.

“We don’t understand as the reason why he’s out, but that’s something maybe our district attorney’s office can answer,” said Coleman.

Eyewitness News left messages with the district attorney’s office Thursday to find out why, but calls were not returned. Coleman said Verret is from the Houma area and has ties to other cities, but no stable address.

Coleman said it’s been a tough time for the family.

“It’s been rough. Now they’re having to bury this little innocent kid so full of emotion and loss,” said Coleman.

At a news conference Tuesday, Bryant’s grandmother only wanted one thing.

“All we’re asking for is for justice for Treyce,” said Darlene Spot.

That’s exactly what Chief Coleman said his department is working to do, while dealing with such a loss.

“This young child is not going to have a chance to attend graduation, not going to have a chance to go to school and color with her friends,” said Coleman.

Verret is wanted for one count of first-degree murder and two counts of attempted first-degree murder. If you know where he is, call Crime Stoppers Bayou Region at 1-800-743-7433.