COBB COUNTY, Ga. --A massive SWAT response in Cobb County in response to a hostage situation is now over, according to police.

SWAT officers surrounded a home on Arkose Drive with guns drawn. Police said the call was regarding a barricaded person. But they elaborated around 2:24 p.m. that the person inside may be holding a woman hostage.

We are dealing with a hostage situation on Arkose Drive. Austell Rd remains closed between Windy Hill Rd and County Services Pkwy. pic.twitter.com/f9NQkpo7A2 — Cobb County Police (@cobbpolice1) October 30, 2018

The road was originally reported shut down at Windy Hill and Austell Road.

This is a developing situation, check back for more details.

