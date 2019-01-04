ATLANTA — A shooting in Southwest Atlanta left one person dead and four others injured early Monday morning.

Atlanta Police told 11Alive that it all started at a house party Sunday night on Landrum Drive around 11:00 p.m.

According to APD, a man opened fire hitting five people and one of those people were killed. The other four victims were taken to Grady Hospital and are being treated for none life threatening injuries.

Although APD hasn't released the names of the victims, they told 11Alive that the victims ages range from 17-20 years old and they are all males.

Police said they are still trying to figure out what led to the shooting.

11Alive is working to get more information on the incident and will update this story as details develop.