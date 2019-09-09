ATLANTA — A Buckhead homeowner and mother of two is in disbelief after the woman she hired to watch her house while she was out of town, allegedly ransacked it.

The homeowner told Atlanta Police thousands of dollars worth of jewelry, designer handbags and prescription drugs were missing.

When the homeowner arrived home on Sept. 2, she told police that drawers were pulled out and on the floor, the bed was messed up and clothing was thrown all over the house.

An Atlanta Police report details her confronting the house sitter, which the report identifies as Meaghan Owens, about the situation.That's when Owens reportedly told her "If you give me just two hours I can put it all back."

The homeowner noticed several bags of jewelry were also missing.

She told the homeowner "Look at me, I don't wear jewelry," when asked where it was, according to details in the report.

Owens then tells police that she went out to her car and the homeowner and a friend of the homeowner followed her. She told them she was "going to just drive around the corner."

The homeowner told police that she looked inside the car and saw her daughter's handbag. At that point she said she got in the car with Owens so that she wouldn't leave.

At this point, police arrived and detained Owens.

Officers walked through the home with the owner and some items that she thought were missing were just moved. They went out to the suspect's car and the victim was able to identify several items.

While the woman's property was returned to her, she reported to police that several pieces of jewelry were still missing.

Owens told officers that another man was with her but not on the scene when police arrived.

Owens was arrested and transported to Fulton County jail and charged with felony theft. She has since bonded out of jail.

