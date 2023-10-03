Abraham Segura, 42, is charged with kidnapping, according to court records.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A 42-year-old man is accused of holding a woman captive for several years in north Harris County, according to prosecutors.

According to court records, Abraham Segura, 42, is charged with kidnapping.

Investigators said Segura abducted the woman and kept her at an undisclosed location where she could not escape. The court records also detail how he held her at gunpoint and threatened to kill her.

We're waiting to hear more details from his court hearing.