Houston teen rescued from life of prostitution, human trafficking, Constable Heap says

Jacob St. John, 19, has been arrested and charged with attempted human trafficking and compelling prostitution.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A 17-year-old girl was rescued from "a life of prostitution and human trafficking," according to Constable Ted Heap.

The teen was lured to a west Houston motel on Friday, Oct. 16, by Jacob St. John, investigators said. The victim's parents alerted authorities after their daughter left their home that night.

According to authorities, Harris County Precinct 5 deputies were able to locate the teen's car as she was on the way to meet with St. John.

St. John, 19, was arrested at the motel in the 2100 block of South Highway 6. He's charged with attempted human trafficking and compelling prostitution.

The Constable's Office provided these tips to protect your children: