SUCHES, Ga. -- Police are continuing to investigate the deaths of more than 51,000 trout at a north Georgia fish hatchery.

The fish died after someone cut off the main water line to the Chattahoochee Forest National Fish Hatchery early on June 4.

An estimated 51,265 fish were killed, valued at $61,887.

The dead fish were discovered when workers started going around to each of these large tanks, or raceways, which hold the trout here at the hatchery.

The main water line for the fish hatchery is a short distance upstream and controlled by a valve on the other side of a locked fence.

“It is not a real secure way, but there isn’t much you could do with the way it is set up to make it more secure than what it is,” said Kelly Taylor, a 19-year hatchery employee.

Officials believe someone climbed over the fence before sunrise Monday, turned the wheel controlling a gate, and cut off a large portion of the hatchery’s water.

Taylor isn't sure if the person who turned the wheel knew what they were doing or the impact it would have, but turning the wheel back to raise the gate is a challenge.

“It goes down easy because there is no pressure on it," Taylor said. "But once you get that water pressure against it, it is hard to put back up. So it may have been to the point that they lowered it and couldn’t have got it back up. It may have been too tough for them to get back up.”

As workers arrived, they began noticing the weak water pressure and the dead trout.

There are more than a million fish in the entire hatchery.

“The fish in the first raceway died and they floated against the screens, and when they did that they blocked the water supply off to the next raceway, " Taylor said. "So it was a domino effect all the way down.”

Now the wheel is kept in place with a lock and large chain to prevent a similar incident, and water pressure is back to normal.

Taylor says the loss at this federal fish hatchery shouldn’t have an impact on this summer’s fishing and tourism.

“The state of Georgia has pretty much assured us that they can pretty much cover what we lost," Taylor said. "So I don’t think it will be a problem with stocking this year.”

The Fannin County Sheriff's Office is investigating and is offering a $1,500 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction. Anyone with information is asked to call 706-632-2044.

