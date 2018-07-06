SUCHES, Ga. -- Police are continuing to investigate the deaths of more than 51,000 trout at a north Georgia fish hatchery.
The fish died after someone cut off the main water line to the Chattahoochee Forest National Fish Hatchery early on June 4.
An estimated 51,265 fish were killed, valued at $61,887.
The dead fish were discovered when workers started going around to each of these large tanks, or raceways, which hold the trout here at the hatchery.
Officials believe someone climbed over the fence before sunrise Monday, turned the wheel controlling a gate, and cut off a large portion of the hatchery’s water.
Taylor isn't sure if the person who turned the wheel knew what they were doing or the impact it would have, but turning the wheel back to raise the gate is a challenge.
There are more than a million fish in the entire hatchery.
“The fish in the first raceway died and they floated against the screens, and when they did that they blocked the water supply off to the next raceway, " Taylor said. "So it was a domino effect all the way down.”
Now the wheel is kept in place with a lock and large chain to prevent a similar incident, and water pressure is back to normal.
The Fannin County Sheriff's Office is investigating and is offering a $1,500 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction. Anyone with information is asked to call 706-632-2044.