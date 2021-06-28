Remains found off Ebenezer Road in Rockdale County, sheriff's office investigating

Officials said a worker had called police after discovering what he believed to be human remains in a grassy area.

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities in Rockdale are investigating after a Rockdale County Department of Transportation employee discovered human remains Monday, they said.

Rockdale Sheriff's Office spokesperson Kyana Jackson said they received a call from the RDOT worker just after 9 a.m. requesting assistance after discovering what he believed to be human remains.

Authorities fare working to confirm if the remains located in the grassy area along Ebenezer Road near Cherry Hill Lane are human.

The RDOT employee told investigators he hasn't been to that area to cut grass in about six months.

No additional details were immediately released amid the ongoing investigation.