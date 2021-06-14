Human remains found in burning vehicle in South Fulton

Authorities haven't provided additional information about the discovery as detectives continue to investigate.

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — Authorities in South Fulton are investigating a disturbing find in a burning vehicle on Friday evening.

According to South Fulton Police Lieutenant Jubal Rogers, police responded to the 4100 block of Union Road around 6 p.m. to reports of a vehicle fire. When officers arrived, they found what they believe were human remains.

Police haven't provided any additional information about the person, the condition of the remains, or whether investigators believe the person was deceased before the vehicle fire. By Sunday evening, authorities didn't have any further comment.