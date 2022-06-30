Human remains were found in Hall County. They hope someone might recognize this victim

A person of interest sketch was also released by the sheriff's office on Thursday.

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Officials in Hall County on Thursday turned to the public for help in a case where human remains were found near Flowery Branch last week.

The Hall County Sheriff's Office held a press conference in which they released sketches of both a victim and a person of interest in the case.

The sheriff's office also provided photos of the victim's nails, a vehicle of interest and a video of a man walking through the wooded area where the body was later found - the man they believe to be the person of interest.

Lt. Don Scalia in the Hall County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Division said at the press conference that the Georgia Bureau of Investigation had been contacted to produce the sketches.

The victim, he said, is believed to be a woman in her late 20s to mid 30s, possibly of mixed race. They said she was probably around 5-foot-2 to 5-foot-4 in height and had distinctively manicured nails, which they hoped someone might recognize having done the work for.

The person of interest, Lt. Scalia said, is believed to be a white male in his late 20s to late 30s, standing 5-foot-8 to 5-foot-11 with a "stocky type build."

Any possible relationship between the victim and person of interest is unknown at this time.

The SUV captured on video was described as a late model and gray in color.

The remains were found on June 20 in the area of Paradise Point Road. The sheriff's office said they have not yet determined a cause of death and are awaiting the full autopsy results.

The case is being treated as a suspected homicide.