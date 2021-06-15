Human remains found in Clayton County, police need help identifying body

A sketch was created by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation's Forensic Artist of how the victim may have looked.

MORROW, Ga. — The Clayton County Police Department needs the public's help identifying human remains found in the area of Southern Road in Morrow back on March 15.

Police described the human remains as a man approximately 50 to 60 years of age.

A sketch was created by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation's Forensic Artist of how the victim may have looked.