Police need help identifying human remains found in Stone Mountain

Authorities believe the person has been dead at least six months.

Example video title will go here for this video

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — After finding remains in a wooded area in Stone Mountain, DeKalb County investigators have confirmed they are human - and now they're working to identify them.

Officers first found remains in a wooded area along Roadbridge Road SW on Monday and weren't entirely sure they were human. Someone found the set of bones not far from Liberty Temple Christian Church, according to the police department.

Investigators with the medical examiner's office were called to determine the origins of the remains.

On Friday, authorities announced they belonged to a Black man believed to be between 18 to 30 years old. The man would have been at least 6 feet tall with black hair, likely in locs that were somewhere between three to four inches long.

"Due to the condition of the remains, we believe this person has been deceased for at least six months," police said.