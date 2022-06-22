x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Human remains found in Hall County, sheriff's office says

Here's what we know.
Credit: WXIA

ATLANTA — Human remains were discovered Monday in a wooded area on Paradise Point Road near Flowery Branch, according to the Hall County Sheriff's Office.

They said the remains were sent for an autopsy in order to help determine both the identity of the victim and his or her cause of death.

For now though, little other information is available. 

>> News happens fast. Download our 11Alive News app for all the latest breaking updates, and sign up for our Speed Feed newsletter to get a rundown of the latest headlines across north Georgia.

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Parents ask for re-trial after their daughter is to sentenced 140 years