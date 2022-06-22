Human remains found in Hall County, sheriff's office says

ATLANTA — Human remains were discovered Monday in a wooded area on Paradise Point Road near Flowery Branch, according to the Hall County Sheriff's Office.
They said the remains were sent for an autopsy in order to help determine both the identity of the victim and his or her cause of death.
For now though, little other information is available.
>> News happens fast. Download our 11Alive News app for all the latest breaking updates, and sign up for our Speed Feed newsletter to get a rundown of the latest headlines across north Georgia.