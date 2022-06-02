1 dead after shooting in Atlanta's Mechanicsville neighborhood, APD says

Here's what we know.

ATLANTA — Authorities are investigating after a man was shot and killed in Atlanta's Mechanicsville neighborhood Thursday night.

Atlanta Police said officers responded to 540 Humphries St SW around 9:49 p.m. When officers arrived, they found the man who had been shot.

Atlanta Fire Rescue and Grady EMT's arrived for medical treatment and to take the man to the hospital. Despite life-saving efforts, APD said the man died.

Homicide detectives are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting.