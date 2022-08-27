2 men arrested in Alabama in connection with Georgia murder case, GBI says

Throughout the investigation, the GBI collaborated with law enforcement agencies in Georgia, Alabama and Tennessee to track down the suspected shooter.

WALKER COUNTY, Ga. — Two 23-year-olds are behind bars, accused of a Georgia man's murder, authorities said Saturday.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced the arrest of two Huntsville, Alabama men in connection with the death of Dakota Bradshaw.

Earlier this month, the Walker County Sheriff's Office asked the GBI to step in and help investigate Bradshaw's death.

Deputies were called to Bradshaw's home on Aug. 1 along East Peachtree Street in Rossville where the victim was found shot, according to the GBI. Bradshaw was rushed to Erlanger Hospital where he was deemed dead.

GBI said witnesses noted a red truck and a blue Dodge Challenger leaving the home, adding the shooter seemingly rushed into the pick-up and sped away. Throughout the investigation, the GBI collaborated with law enforcement agencies in Georgia, Alabama and Tennessee to track down the suspected shooter.

On Aug. 8, GBI got a warrant for one of the suspect's arrest, accusing him of murder. United States Marshals along with other law enforcement and task force teams executed a search warrant at a home in Huntsville to arrest him. He has since been held in the Walker County Jail, GBI said.

About a week later on Aug. 15, the GBI obtained a warrant for a second suspect, also accused in the death of Bradshaw. He was arrested in Huntsville and booked into the Limestone County Jail where he awaits extradition to Georgia, authorities said.