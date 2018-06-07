DAHLONEGA, Ga. -- Authorities in Lumpkin County found more than $360,000 worth of marijuana at a home in Dahlonega on Thursday.

According to the Lumpkin County Sheriff’s Office, a married couple was taken into custody. Deputies received a search warrant for a home on Camp Wahsega Road after getting a tip about the drugs. Authorities arrested 53-year-old Robert Cartee and his wife, 50-year-old Tracey Diamond Cartee.

Inside of the home, deputies said they found 174 marijuana plants, 24 firearms, seven grow lights, five power inverters, a dehydrator, a vacuum bag sealer, and more than 3 pounds of pot that was ready for distribution.

The Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office assisted in this case.

